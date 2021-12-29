Flights to the Maldives now open to South Africans

South African tourist can now revisit their travel plans to the Maldives as flights have reopened. Flights to the island reopened on December 29. Priority Escapes announced its first direct flight will be taking off on December 30.

On November 28, 2021, the Maldives barred travellers from seven African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and eSwatini – over concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The best part about this island escape it that it doesn’t require a visa. However, South African travellers will need a negative PCR test.

“While other beach destinations remain closed, we are ecstatic to announce that all our premier partners in the Maldives are ready and waiting to entertain our South African family,” says Francois Swart, Priority Escapes managing director. “It has been a long year of much uncertainty, but the one thing we can assure you of is that this is a destination of a lifetime. Not only is it nature’s playground, but the abundant activities the islands have to offer are an ideal getaway for the family or as a romantic break.” Swart said no proof of vaccination was required at this time.