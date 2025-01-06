FlySafair admits to overbooking flights to cut ticket prices

A recent social media post by an unsatisfied customer has shed light on FlySafair's practice of overbooking flights. X user Miles Nsala shared his frustrating experience of arriving at the airport, only to be told that the airline didn’t have seats available for the flight he had booked and paid for.

“So we show up at the airport, and @FlySafair says we don’t have seats for the same flight we paid for. If you have 200 seats, why take payments for 300 passengers?” he asks. So we show up at the airport and @FlySafair says we don’t have seats for the same flight we paid for.

If you have 200 seats why take payments for 300 passengers 😮😮😳😭😭 — Thato Miles Nsala (@Miles_Nsala) January 5, 2025 FlySafair responded by admitting that they indeed overbook flights, specifying that this practice helps keep ticket prices affordable for their passengers. While acknowledging the inconvenience this may cause, the airline claimed to offer compensation to affected passengers.

“We do overbook flights to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers. We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers who were not able to take the flight they booked,” says the airline. ...we do overbook flight to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers. We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers that were not able to take the flight they’ve booked. -BC — FlySafair (@FlySafair) January 5, 2025 Consumers argue that this practice is inconvenient and question how the airline could adequately compensate someone who has missed an interview or other important commitments due to overbooking.

According to Section 47 of the Consumer Protection Act: Where a supplier fails to supply goods or services on an agreed date or time due to a shortage of stock or incapacity, the supplier must provide the same or equivalent goods or services to the consumer.

Alternatively, the supplier must refund the consumer all amounts paid with prescribed interest and incidental costs for breach of the agreement (unless the circumstances are beyond the supplier’s control and the supplier took reasonable steps to inform the consumer of the shortage or incapacity). In light of FlySafair's statement that they do compensate passengers, the airline does not appear to be in violation of the Act. However, it remains unclear how they implement compensation in their practice of overbooking flights. FlySafair has since shared an article that, according to them, provides more context and clarity behind flight overbooking. They further emphasised their commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction.

We'd like to apologise to all passengers who have been denied boarding due to overbooking. We know how disappointing this can be. We are committed to transparency and customer satisfaction.



As a result, we have shared an article https://t.co/Ykrh6S5e3O that provides more… — FlySafair (@FlySafair) January 5, 2025 The article, written by Ben Baldanza, a contributor to Forbes, highlights why overbooking airline seats helps everyone when done correctly. “Understanding overbooking and how this affects airline passengers reveals the practice as not only logical but desired,” he says.