FlySafair has signed on as a platinum sponsor for the Girl Fly Programme in Africa (GFPA) Foundation’s 2018 Aviation and Space Camp.

As part of its mission to empower women in aviation FlySafair has sponsored for the Girl Fly Programme in Africa (GFPA) Foundation’s 2018 Aviation and Space Camp. The camp introduces more than 120 high school girls from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to the aviation and space industry. It began on Saturday, 30 June and runs until Thursday, 5 July, and is hosted in collaboration with Girls Invent Tomorrow (GIT), Ladies that UX and the Women in Aviation Botswana Chapter.

FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie, said they were excited to join this event as a platinum sponsor.

"We are committed to empowering women in aviation. We believe it is important to introduce young girls to the aviation industry and broaden their educational experiences, expand their career options and hopefully look to join the industry when they are older.”

"More young girls should be saying ‘I want to work in aviation when I grow up," said Conradie.

The camp will also expose the girls to technologies currently impacting the aviation industry, such as robotics, coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies in the industry, recreational aviation, introductory flight, simulator flights and many more exciting activities.



