FlySafair awarded leading low-cost carrier for 2023

Aviation analytics firm Cirium has announced its much-anticipated 2023 On-Time Performance Review that celebrates operating excellence.
This year's winners, hailing from every corner of the globe, have not only risen to the occasion but have set new benchmarks in operational performance and punctuality.
Delta Air Lines has been honoured with the Cirium Platinum Award for the third year running, a demonstration of its commitment to operational performance and minimizing passenger disruption.
Along with Delta winning the Cirium Platinum Award, the airline also topped the rankings for being the most on-time airline in North America.
The coveted position of the most on-time Global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia.
The winners in the other regions are ANA for Asia Pacific, Oman Air for the Middle East and Africa, Copa in Latin America, and Iberia Express in Europe.
FlySafair was the leading low-cost carrier and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport was the top airport performer globally.
An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.
Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium, remarked "It's incredible to witness Delta Air Lines winning its third consecutive Platinum Award and topping the North American Category.
“Other airline and airport winners steered through the year's operational hurdles with exceptional performance.
“Their relentless pursuit of efficiency and punctuality is commendable as we venture into 2024, a year brimming with promise for the aviation sector."