FlySafair awarded leading low-cost carrier for 2023

This year's winners, hailing from every corner of the globe, have not only risen to the occasion but have set new benchmarks in operational performance and punctuality.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium has announced its much-anticipated 2023 On-Time Performance Review that celebrates operating excellence.

Delta Air Lines has been honoured with the Cirium Platinum Award for the third year running, a demonstration of its commitment to operational performance and minimizing passenger disruption.

Along with Delta winning the Cirium Platinum Award, the airline also topped the rankings for being the most on-time airline in North America.

The coveted position of the most on-time Global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia.