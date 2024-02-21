FlySafair celebrates the love of flying and South Africa through art on new cabins interior designs

When boarding a plane, usually my main focus is trying to make my way without anyone touching me or to move as quickly as possible, so not to delay other passengers. So it’s never really dawned on me to look around the plane’s interior, well that has changed following the announcement of FlySafair installation of their latest round of cabin artwork.

Yes, their planes aren’t just plain but they have unique designs, bursting with colours that celebrate South Africa. The most on-time low-cost carrier in the world, FlySafair, teamed up with six South African artists to each create unique designs, celebrating their favourite parts of the country and its melting pot of cultures. FlySafair has teamed up with artists from South Africa to create unique designs, for their latest round of cabinartwork. Picture: Supplied The designs have been converted into aircraft approved materials and are being placed on the selected aircraft’s interior.

This is the second time the airline is running this campaign, which started in 2022 as a way to support local artists and help people find enjoyment in flying again after the stress of the pandemic. “We are thrilled to be bringing back this campaign. Art is a powerful thing, it has the potential to communicate a message or feeling regardless of the language you speak or the culture you come from,” says Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. The artists were asked to create a piece which celebrates their favourite part of South Africa. Each with their own story to tell, the result is a celebration of all that there is to see in South Africa.

The artists were asked to create a piece which celebrates their favourite part of South Africa. Picture: Supplied Maggie De Vos, used post stamps in her artwork, showcasing her passion for the South African landscape, her artwork for FlySafair is a celebration of all the wonderful corners of South Africa she has visited and the airline flies to. Nando’s hot designer competition finalist Zinhle Sithebe (Zee) tapped into her rich cultural heritage for her artwork, the inclusion of Zulu and Ndebele patterns, as well as elephants, which, to her, represent the resilience and humility of South African people. Renowned Durban artist Wesley van Eeden, aka Resoborg’s piece is a celebration of the warmth and friendliness of the South African people, a celebration of our country’s organic, imperfect beauty.

A seventh special edition was created by children supported by FlySafair’s charity partner Wings and Wishes, who provide financially disadvantaged, chronically ill children with transport to destinations where they can receive life-saving medical attention. So the next time you board a FlySafair flight, notice the interior, the tray and immerse yourself in the art. Picture: Supplied Their design is an amalgamation of drawings coloured in by their children which are a fantastic reflection of just how wide a range of special and unique experiences the country has to offer. “We cannot wait to show off this next round of designs. This project is an important reminder of all we have to celebrate in this country and is a great way to help us share our love of flying with all our customers,” concludes Gordon.