Low-cost carrier, FlySafair, is sporting a brand-new livery in celebration of its recent accolade of Best Airline Africa and Indian Ocean. The airline was awarded the prestigious title in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for Airlines, along with the Best Economy Class award for the same region.

The Awards, which highlight the world’s top carriers, are based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.

FlySafair scored high review ratings across categories, scoring particularly high marks under Value for Money and Cleanliness.

The airline has also been FlySafair was also named the most on-time airline in the world by air travel intelligence specialist, OAG last year.

The local airline landed the number one spot , with an average on-time performance (OTP) of 94.9% over the twelve month period from October 2016 to September 2017. This is according to OAG, which provides global flight information and holds the most extensive network of air travel data in the world.

When FlySafair first took home the title of most on-time airline in the world, OAG remarked on the difficulty of achieving such a high average on-time performance. Now, in retaining its status as number one, the airline proved its consistency.