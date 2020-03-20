FlySafair issues vouchers instead of cash refunds to deal with aviation crisis

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordan said the airline would not offer a cash refund on tickets booked before March 15, 2020, as it was not feasible for the business. Currently, customers have two options if they opt not to fly due to the coronavirus outbreak. Firstly, they can change without incurring any penalties. However, fare difference costs will apply. Or, they could take a voucher for the full amount, which is valid for redemption within six months. FlySafair's standard cancellation policy still applies. “The airline is doing everything to offer our customers the best flying experience while also maintaining the best interests of our business.

“The covid-19 outbreak caused a massive impact on the South African aviation industry. According to a meeting with the International Air Transport Association on Friday, the South African aviation industry could expect a loss of 6 million passengers to the value of 1,2 billion dollars in the near future. Over 102 000 jobs may be affected if nothing happens soon,” he said.

He said that the voucher was the best option for the airline.

“We are trying to strike a delicate balance to cater to our passengers and the business. We are also trying to ensure our survival in the short to medium term,” he said.

Gordan said that 35 percent of flights were reduced. He assured passengers that the airline would operate despite the tough times.

“We are not going to stop flying. We decided to reduce our flights instead. We have implemented a no-touch policy and limited the amount of contact between passengers and cabin crew. Passengers will be lots of hand sanitiser,” he added.