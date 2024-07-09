FlySafair launches direct flights from OR Tambo airport to Kruger National Park

FlySafair has launched another route to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (MQP) in Nelspruit, this time from OR Tambo International Airport (JNB).

The Johannesburg-Nelspruit route, as well as serving the local market, will also enable local and international tourists to reach the Kruger National Park directly.

This will make it easier for travellers on those airlines to book from their international carrier to their Nelspruit-bound flight on FlySafair, with the benefit of booking a journey on a single itinerary through the interline agreements rather than through separate point-to-point bookings.

“It has become abundantly clear that travel and tourism is a driving force of economic growth in the country. Our beautiful country has significant attractions to tourists, with the Kruger National Park being particularly highly ranked. Thus, it makes sense to create new routes so that tourists can have ready access to prime attractions like Cape Town and the Kruger National Park”, said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

“This route is not only good business sense for us as an airline, but also yet another way FlySafair is demonstrating our continued commitment to playing our part in building our country's critical travel and tourism sector.”