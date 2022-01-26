FlySafair named the most On-Time airline in Middle East and Africa

One of the things travellers worry about is a flight being on time. The last thing you want is to be late for an important meeting or that perfect holiday you planned months in advance.

Last year, FlySafair launched its business class service giving travellers the option to book business class on all domestic routes via the airline’s website. Now, FlySafair received top honours in independent flight data provider Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review for 2021, being the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa. “The last couple of years have been challenging to say the least, but despite this, we have stayed committed to our goal of providing our passengers with an excellent service,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair.

“This is of course only possible with our amazing staff who have kept us on top of our game,” Gordon continues Of the 14 343 FlySafair flights flown in 2021, 96.4% of these arrived on time. In addition to receiving the top award for the Middle East and Africa, FlySafair ranked fourth on the list of most on-time low-cost carriers globally.

Kirby Gordon, head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair. Picture: Supplied ’’Cirium is delighted to recognise FlySafair as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa for 2021. “FlySafair has risen in the On-Time Performance rankings and operated its flights 96.44% on time in 2021,” says Jeremy Bowen, CEO at Cirium. “Until recently the carrier provided only domestic services, however, is now expanding its services internationally, for example, launching its first international service to Mauritius.