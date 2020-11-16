FlySafair partners with Emirates: What it will mean for domestic air travel
Emirates airline and FlySafair announced an interline agreement, which will open up connections for customers to selected routes on FlySafair’s network in South Africa.
Emirates announced in a press statement that the airline together with FlySafair plans to offer the ease of single-ticket travel and through tagging of baggage for travellers transferring from Emirates’ three gateways: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George.
"Customers can also take advantage of connecting to FlySafair’s points, without backtracking to their initial destination when catching their flight back to Dubai. Customers can book their travel with EK offices and travel agencies," the statement on Sunday stated.
Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa said the airline was pleased to begin our interline partnership with FlySafair.
"Their network complements our South African presence, providing an array of connections for our customers, which makes this a natural partnership. Together, we will open up new travel opportunities, and more choice for customers wishing to travel domestically. We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship into the future," said Abbas.
Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair said the airline was proud to partner with Emirates.
“We are in a very fortunate position whereby we were able to restart operations in June this year. As of November, we will be operating at our full capacity again, which will see us operating just over 75% of the available domestic seat capacity in South Africa.
“International traffic is still very limited given the various restrictions in place, but we are happy to report that there has been a slow and steady uptick in the volumes of flights we are selling through our connection agreements like that with Emirates," he said.