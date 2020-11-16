FlySafair partners with Emirates: What it will mean for domestic air travel

Emirates airline and FlySafair announced an interline agreement, which will open up connections for customers to selected routes on FlySafair’s network in South Africa.

Emirates announced in a press statement that the airline together with FlySafair plans to offer the ease of single-ticket travel and through tagging of baggage for travellers transferring from Emirates’ three gateways: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George.

"Customers can also take advantage of connecting to FlySafair’s points, without backtracking to their initial destination when catching their flight back to Dubai. Customers can book their travel with EK offices and travel agencies," the statement on Sunday stated.

Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa said the airline was pleased to begin our interline partnership with FlySafair.

"Their network complements our South African presence, providing an array of connections for our customers, which makes this a natural partnership. Together, we will open up new travel opportunities, and more choice for customers wishing to travel domestically. We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship into the future," said Abbas.