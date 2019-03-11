When checking-in online, customers will be presented with four boarding pass options. Picture: Supplied.

In a continued effort to invest in the creation of exceptional customer experience, FlySafair, the most punctual airline in the world, has announced that its passengers will now have the option to send their boarding passes straight to their phones via WhatsApp, once they’ve completed the check-in process. This will be especially beneficial to passengers who have not made the booking themselves or where passengers have supplied an incorrect contact number during the booking process – they will now be presented with an option to provide an entirely new number, which will receive the boarding pass.

In addition, passengers who have made bookings for multiple passengers will have the option to send each boarding pass, individually, to each person’s phone, via WhatsApp.

FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution; Kirby Gordon had this to say: “Over and above providing a low-fare and on-time travel experience, we want to ensure that our passengers have access to a hassle-free experience. And that is what we aim to achieve by enabling our passengers to receive their boarding pass via WhatsApp. Our commitment to provide a solid and convenient experience goes beyond the service our passengers receive in the skies, it begins on the ground.”

When checking-in online, customers will be presented with four boarding pass options:

· Print their boarding pass

· Email their boarding pass

· Download the boarding pass directly to their device

· Send the boarding pass to a contact number of their choice, via WhatsApp