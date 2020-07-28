FlySafair wants ’level playing field’ in SA aviation sector following Best Airline in Africa win

FlySafair has been named Best Airline in Africa and the Indian Ocean in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines for the third year in a row. The airline performed well across the rating categories, including Check-in and Boarding, Customer Service, Onboard Experience, Cleanliness and Value for Money. The airline revealed that its On-Time Performance rating is currently the best in South Africa and sits at 93 percent for June. Chief Marketing Officer of FlySafair Kirby Gordon believes the airline should receive the necessary support from the SA aviation sector like some of its competitors does. The airline has been vocal in lobbying for state support for the industry, which Gordon believes is a key enabler for recovery in the greater tourism and leisure space. “Funding need not be via cash injections in that highly profitable State-Owned Companies like Air Traffic and Navigation Services, SA Weather Services, ACSA, and the South African Civil Aviation Authority could easily provide temporary relief to airlines in recovery.

"Meanwhile we await news from Treasury and the Ministries of State Owned Enterprises as to how they intend to raise the R10.3 billion that has been committed to funding the Business Rescue of SAA and subsidiary Mango. Over the past six years, and through this tough period, we’ve proven our mettle as a serious contender in this market. All we’ve ever asked for is a level playing field” said Gordon.

On FlySafair's accolade, he said it was encouraging to know that amid a global crisis customers still believed the airline is at the top of its game.

“Providing our customers with excellent service has always been a top priority. While the recent lockdowns globally and locally have stifled the travel industry, FlySafair continues to weather the storm and is presently operating 36 percent of the available seat capacity on the South African domestic market. This while the majority of other local carriers face business rescue or liquidation leaving only 10 percent of the number of seats available this time last year on the market," he said.