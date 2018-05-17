FlySafair’s R4-sale has just started!

You have from 09h00 today until 17h00 to decide where in South Africa you’re going for R4. FlySafair’s crazy-cheap flights are up for grabs again.



From 09h00 today, 30 000 tickets on selected flights between 18 May and the end of September 2018 will be made available for just R4.

The sale will last until 17h00 or until the last ticket is sold.





The R4 tickets are only available through FlySafair’s website and not the airline’s call centre, ticket sales offices or any of their distribution partners - so to avoid disappointment make sure you head online.





Here’s how it works:





At the start of the sale a number of shoppers will be randomly selected from the group of online users logging on to the FlySafair website.





Selected shoppers will then be allowed to enter the airline’s website where they will need to complete their purchase immediately, otherwise their session will expire.

Tickets can only be reserved by completing payment.





If you haven’t yet been selected, make sure you remain in FlySafair’s online lounge, as a new group will be selected at random to enter the site every five minutes.

Different groups will continue to be selected right up until the last ticket is sold.





The R4 tickets include airport taxes and also include carry-on luggage as per FlySafair’s Lite Fare option. Other optional extras are excluded from the ticket.





Also important to note is that FlySafair’s website will be closed just before the sale to prepare for the start of the crazy sale.





If you need to complete a normal booking, don’t panic about not being able to access the website, simply contact FlySafair’s call centre – the administration fee will be dropped for the day. You will also still be able to make changes to existing bookings online.





Refer to the FlySafair website for terms and conditions:





All Standard Conditions of Booking and Carriage will apply to these flights as published on www.flysafair.co.za.



