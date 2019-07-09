SA airline FlySafair. Picture supplied

When airlines have promotions, it's best to get clicking as quickly as possible. The FlySafair's X-Mas in July promotion is in full swing on their website and you've only got a few more hours to get that discount.

It's a one-day-only chance to book a flight for travel up until the end of April 2020 and get up to 30 percent for a flight.

There a few terms and conditions to keep in mind before you click and fly:

The sale takes place between 12:00 AM and 11:59 PM on Tuesday the 09th of July 2019.

The 30% off* offer is only applicable to flights departing between the 9th of July 2019 and end of April 2020.

This offer excludes group bookings of 15 or more people.

The offer is available on approximately 3.6 million seats.

When various people are viewing the same flight online at the same time, the first person to successfully complete their payment will be allocated that fare. This could result in the runner up being required to start booking again at a now potentially higher fare.

As is the case with online promotions such as this one, there will always be glitches and FlySafair has asked people to please bear this in mind.

Hi - Apologies! We are experiencing minor technical issues, however, our teams are working on it. Kindly DM us your details so we can be able to assist further. — FlySafair (@FlySafair) July 9, 2019



