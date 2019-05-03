"We call on the justice system to consider the severe damage that is being done by criminals, not only to the sustainability of our rhino populations but also the long term threat to the tourism industry of this country and mete out harsh sentences.”

South African National Parks (SANParks), today announced a significant breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching. The arrest of a high profile individual alongside his accomplice, another poaching suspect, was affected in the Tshokwane Section on 1 May 2019, in an intelligence driven anti-poaching operation.



The high profile suspect is a former Corporal in the Rangers Services and was dismissed in 2014, after a disciplinary process on unrelated charges. A high caliber hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment was recovered on the scene.





Reacting to the arrests, the Managing Executive of the Kruger National Park said, “We are proud of the work done by all involved in this operation while the world was celebrating International Worker’s Day. We have been after this particular individual for some time now, and we are happy that he has been captured and we will wait for the law to take its course.





"We call on the justice system to consider the severe damage that is being done by criminals, not only to the sustainability of our rhino populations but also the long term threat to the tourism industry of this country and mete out harsh sentences.”





The suspects will appear in court in due course as soon as charges have been formally filed.



