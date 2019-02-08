A global aviation expert with more than three decades of experience, Fred has a proven track record of innovating and building products that have been loved by consumers around the world

Airbnb’s mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. To advance that mission, Airbnb announced that aviation industry pioneer Fred Reid has joined Airbnb as Global Head of Transportation. In his role, Fred will focus on building partnerships and services that make travel seamless while delivering the kind of people-to-people hospitality Airbnb is known for around the world.

“There was a time when getting on a plane was a magical trip of its own, but over the years, how you get to where you're going has become an experience we endure, not enjoy. We believe that needs to change,” said Airbnb Co-Founder, CEO and Head of Community Brian Chesky. “We couldn't ask for anyone better to take on this monumental task than Fred, and I’m honored that he’s agreed to work with us.”

A global aviation expert with more than three decades of experience, Fred has a proven track record of innovating and building products that have been loved by consumers around the world. He joins Airbnb from his role as President of Cora Aircraft Program, a division of Kitty Hawk, where he oversaw the development of one of the most advanced autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in the world. Prior to that, he was President of Flexjet, an independent operating unit of Bombardier, the world’s largest business aviation manufacturer.

“Airbnb and its incredible global community have revolutionized where you stay and what you can do when you travel,” said Reid. “I’m excited to work with them to tackle the third part of the travel experience: how you get there. Whether in the air or on the ground, there are tremendous opportunities to create products and forge partnerships with other companies that make travel easier and even fun. Realizing those opportunities will take years and require constant experimentation, and I’m truly honored to have the chance to take on such an audacious challenge with this team.”