Free at last: Britney Spears celebrates 40th birthday by holidaying with fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is celebrating her 40th birthday by jetting off with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker reached the milestone birthday on Thursday and shared a video of herself kissing the 27-year-old fitness instructor in the doorway of a plane before take off.

She wrote on Instagram: "Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics. I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!! (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Sam also took to his Instagram to share the photos to his 2.3 million followers, where he heaped praise on his wife-to-be as they celebrated.

He wrote: "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd", before ruling out speculation that the pair have already married by noting in the comments: "I also been calling her wife since day 1" (sic) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)