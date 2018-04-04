iSimangaliso Sodwana Bay Festival has a strong focus on conservation awareness, family involvement and entertainment. Picture: Barbara Brou.



iSimangaliso Sodwana Bay Festival will take place from April 26 to May 1, 2018. The festival has a strong focus on conservation awareness, family involvement and entertainment.

Hosted within the Sodwana Bay camp site area, the event is for divers and non-divers alike, with the renowned photographic competition remaining the core activity. Also included in the line-up are a music festival, Kids’ Club, micro seminars, and a community drive. Travellers can tickle their taste buds with a range of food on offer.

iSimangaliso Marketing and Brand Manager Lindy Duffield said the iSimangaliso Sodwana Bay Festival has evolved into a fully-rounded family event.

“It has a strong focus on bringing the next generation into the fold – to experience, appreciate and celebrate the beauty and immense value of our World Heritage Site, whether ocean or land, and why we must continue to protect it.”

One of the highlights of the festival is the Small Steps Surfing program by Sodwana business operator Peter Jacobs of Ufudu Tours and his son Jurgen. It brings youngsters from the surrounding community to the beach to learn to surf. Together with a few facilitators, they teach about 30 to 40 children from 7-years-old the basics of surfing. Jurgen has collected over 20 surfboards, wetsuits, swimming shorts and t-shirts through sponsorships.



