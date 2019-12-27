From Avengers to Billie Eilish, these are what Qantas passengers enjoyed on their flights in 2019









Passengers on Qantas enjoyed a range of entertainment options, including superhero, romance and biopics. Picture: Supplied. Airlines are constantly changing their flight entertainment options in a bid to make passengers trips comfortable and entertaining. From top blockbusters from across the world to some of the biggest TV hit shows of the years to the hottest music playlists, passengers have many options to cater to their taste. Qantas has released the names of the most-watched movies, box sets and comedies on its inflight entertainment system, the Daily Mail reported. According to the release, travellers appreciated superhero, romance and biopics both domestically and internationally. One of the most-watched movies was Lady Gaga’s 'A Star is Born', which received critical acclaim at the box office.

'Avengers: End Game', which was one of the year’s most anticipated movies, came in second place.

Making up the top 10 were 'Captain Marvel', 'Mary Queen of Scots', 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum', 'Aladdin', 'Rocketman', 'The Lion King' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

With television series and streaming becoming a trend, most passengers opted to watch a few compelling shows.

Topping the top 5 box sets watched is 'Game of Thrones', the year’s most talked-about TV shows.

'Big Little Lies', starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, came in second, followed by 'Chernobyl' (3), 'Fleabag' (4) and 'True Detective' (5).

In terms of the top 5 comedies, 'Modern Family' claimed the number one spot.

Making up the top 5 were 'Young Sheldon' (2), 'Family Guy' (3), 'The Big Bang Theory' (4) and 'The Good Place' (5).

In terms of music, Billie Eilish seemed to be a prime choice for passengers. Her two hit songs, 'Bad Guy' and 'Xanny' came in first and second place respectively.

Young Blood from group 5 Seconds of Summer came in the third position.

The airline also revealed that seat 47H on Qantas longest flight from Perth to London consumed the most amount of inflight entertainment than any other seat on the aircraft.