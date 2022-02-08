From bae-cation ideas, to the best romantic destinations, the February edition of the IOL Travel digital magazine is all about love

And it's so true. Now working on a magazine that is all about celebrating love and the love of travel, tested me because I had to dig deep once again to find the joy that travel brings. One of these was a memory of walking around the Dubai Miracle Garden and seeing loved up couples fully in the moment. There was an old Israeli couple who saw me take selfies near the moat. They asked if I could take pictures of them and, in turn, they would take pictures of me. I obliged. We spoke for about 15 minutes after that and I found out they were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary and the Miracle Garden was the only bucket list item on their trip.

It’s all about love. Travel should open your heart, broaden your mind and fill your life with stories to tell. It’s even better when done with the person you love. We have ideas for a great Valentine’s Day vacation with your loved one. Picture: Unsplash

It was a beautiful moment of just how amazing it is to travel with your partner, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, honeymoon or it's your first bae-cation. And that's what this month's IOL Travel digital magazine is all about – celebrating love in some of the most beautiful locations in the world.

We have picked amazing spas, hidden gems and the most romantic locations for you to enjoy with your partner. Whether you are travelling locally or abroad, we have some great options for you to check out. Even if you don't travel for Valentine's Weekend, you can still be inspired by the locations and types of travel we have included in the magazine, and travel later on in the year.