Future cruise travellers to only cruise again before end of 2021
The world of cruising won't be the same post-Covid-19. A survey by CruiseCompete.com revealed some interesting insights about the cruising traveller post-Covid-19.
When asked if Covid-19 changed how they will choose their next cruise, around 58.7 percent reported that they will compare the onboard policies of cruise lines before they choose which one to book.
Majority of the survey respondents intended to only cruise again before the end of 2021, (86.6 percent at least somewhat likely, with 62.3 percent definitely or very likely).
The cruisers opted to cruise to either the Caribbean or Mexico (57.2 percent), followed by Europe (43.5 percent) and Alaska (13.7 percent).
Other destinations of interest include Hawaiian Islands and South Pacific, Canada / New England, World, Transatlantic, Antarctica, Galapagos Islands, Panama Canal and Asia. Some respondents also expressed an interest in river and small ships.
There were more interest in cruises requiring fewer flights (20.8 percent) and smaller ocean ships (17.7 percent).
Only 12.8 percent expect to have less money to spend, and 10.3 percent have an increased interest in river cruising.
CruiseCompete CEO Bob Levinstein said its members know the onboard experience that they’re looking for, and they will consider how Covid-19 mitigation will affect that when choosing their next cruise holiday.
"They need the least hand-holding and have talked to enough people on previous cruises to know just how much you can save by shopping around. That educated consumers are so ready to start cruising again speaks volumes for the health of the industry," he added.