Future cruise travellers to only cruise again before end of 2021

The world of cruising won't be the same post-Covid-19. A survey by CruiseCompete.com revealed some interesting insights about the cruising traveller post-Covid-19.

When asked if Covid-19 changed how they will choose their next cruise, around 58.7 percent reported that they will compare the onboard policies of cruise lines before they choose which one to book.

Majority of the survey respondents intended to only cruise again before the end of 2021, (86.6 percent at least somewhat likely, with 62.3 percent definitely or very likely).

The cruisers opted to cruise to either the Caribbean or Mexico (57.2 percent), followed by Europe (43.5 percent) and Alaska (13.7 percent).

Other destinations of interest include Hawaiian Islands and South Pacific, Canada / New England, World, Transatlantic, Antarctica, Galapagos Islands, Panama Canal and Asia. Some respondents also expressed an interest in river and small ships.