G Adventures suspends global tours until end of June

G Adventures will suspend all tours until June 30, 2020, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation said in a statement that the health and safety of its travellers and staff remained a top priority.

All travellers who booked and paid for a tour departing up to June 30, 2020, will receive a 110 percent travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.

Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.

G Adventures revealed it won’t suspend tours beyond June 30 as it hoped to keep the door open should travel become safe again.

However, they will allow travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020, an option to transfer their booking to a later departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110 percent travel credit for a future tour. G Adventures advised travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance/air providers for details on compensation.