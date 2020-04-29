G Adventures suspends global tours until end of June
G Adventures will suspend all tours until June 30, 2020, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation said in a statement that the health and safety of its travellers and staff remained a top priority.
All travellers who booked and paid for a tour departing up to June 30, 2020, will receive a 110 percent travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.
Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
G Adventures revealed it won’t suspend tours beyond June 30 as it hoped to keep the door open should travel become safe again.
However, they will allow travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020, an option to transfer their booking to a later departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110 percent travel credit for a future tour. G Adventures advised travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance/air providers for details on compensation.
View this post on Instagram
An important update for our travellers. Due to the continuing evolving COVID-19 global pandemic, G Adventures has made the difficult but necessary decision to extend the suspension of our tours up to June 30, 2020. The safety and security of our travellers and staff continues to be our top priority and this is a precautionary measure to protect our travel community at this time. All travellers booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to June 30, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour. We are not suspending tours beyond June 30 as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020 the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour. Please contact our Reservations team by filling out the contact form in the link in our bio - our team will respond as soon as possible.
A post shared by G Adventures (@gadventures) on
Meanwhile, Planeterra Foundation, G Adventures’ non-profit partner, is releasing emergency grants to those most in need across their 85 projects, which supports the livelihoods of 65 000 individuals globally.
Planeterra has launched the ‘Turn Travel into Impact from Home’ campaign to help communities in immediate need.
President of Planeterra, Jamie Sweeting, says that fragile communities need the support now more than ever to ensure they are protected and can continue to offer life-changing experiences when travellers return in the future.
“Our global team is working overtime to support our projects, with grants to purchase food and medicine already going out to communities in Morocco, Belize, and Botswana. We’re encouraged by projects that are helping one another and their communities, and we hope this fund will provide some relief and help to ensure jobs and organizations remain intact for when travellers inevitably return,” Sweeting said.
To donate, visit https://planeterra.org/covid-19/.