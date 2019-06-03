Game of Thrones fans can travel on a cruise to some of Croatia's top GOT filming locations. Picture: HBO.

Game of Thrones may have concluded its final season last month, but it seems there’s little chance that the show’s impact will fade away anytime. Cruise Croatia has revealed a Game of Thrones Cruise set to sail in August 2020. The 7-day cruise on the Adriatic Sun starts from August 8 and ends August 15. Only 38 fans will be able to embark on this once in a lifetime journey that explores the HBO hit show’s filming locations in Croatia. According to Cruise Croatia, the cruise will delve into the history of each location. On arrival, guests will receive a GOT inspired goodie bag, and there will be an expert on board to answer any burning questions.

Travellers will get to see Croatia’s island jewels like Hvar, Krka National Park and Bakar Fortress in Dubrovnik. Among the activities include guided walking tours, a tour of stunning Krka National Park, a bicycle tour of Mljet National Park and gourmet tasting experiences. The trip starts at $1,895.00 (R27 582).

Included in the package are private arrival and departure transfers from Split airport and to Dubrovnik airport, daily buffet and 4-course lunch, free wifi on board, and guided Games of Thrones filming location tours.The trip will end with a Game of Thrones-themed farewell party in the heart of the Kings Landing.



Here is the full itinerary:



Day 1:

Where: Split

The first stop is a guided tour of the filming locations within the UNESCO listed Diocletian Palace where Daenerys trained her three dragons. Travellers then head to the ancient Klis fortress and a small village called Zrnovnica. Back on board, guests will enjoy a welcome party.



Day 2

Where: Split to Sibenik

The cruise will set sail for Sibenik, a city on the Adriatic coast of Croatia. This historical city is known for its fortifications and towers.

The first stop is Krka Waterfalls National Park, famous for its waterfalls and lakes. Guests will then visit the Krka Monastery that is built above the Roman catacombs and the Visovac Island which is home to a 15th-century Franciscan Monastery.



Day 3

Where: Sibenik to Vis

The island of Vis is the next location on the GOT journey. Once a Yugoslav naval base, the island is now one of the most secluded and isolated places in the country. Travellers will enjoy a wine-tasting experience at the Vidovic Wintery and a tour of the City Museum.



Day 4

Where: Vis to Hvar

The island of Hvar is renowned for its lavender fields. Highlights include visits to the Blue Cave, the Renaissance cathedral with its original tower, and the oldest community theatre in Europe.



Day 5

Where: Hvar to Korcula

The island of Korčula is the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo. Travellers can enjoy an afternoon stroll at Old Town.



Day 6

Where: Korcula to Mljet to Slano/Ston

Start the morning at Mljet National Park where travellers will enjoy a cycle tour along the famous salt lakes.

People will then travel to Slano, a traditional fishermen’s village and the entrance point to Ston.

Highlights include a visit to Trsteno Arboretum gardens, used as the Palace Gardens in the Kings Landing, and a trip on a traditional wooden gulet boat to an oyster farm.



Day 7

Where: Slano to Dubrovnik

This ancient city of Dubrovnik is home to fascinating historical buildings. Here travellers will be taken on a tour of all the sets and climb the Meineeta Tower, the highest point of Dubrovnik that offers panoramic views of the city and the Adriatic.

The cruise will end with a Game of Thrones-themed farewell party, set in the heart of the Kings Landing.

