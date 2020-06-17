‘Get Back on the Road’ campaign to support domestic tourism

Dream Hotels & Resorts has launched its Get Back on the Road campaign to encourage South Africans to travel locally. Sharmila Ragunanan, Marketing Manager of Dream Hotels & Resorts, said that during the nationwide lockdown, locals have been yearning to explore, but were not able due to restrictions.

“We want to remind South Africans, and travellers abroad, of all the wonderful things that can be discovered right here in our backyard once domestic and inbound travel returns,” she said.

Despite recent reports that the travel industry will only re-open in 2021, the African Travel & Tourism Association (ATTA) and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) have proposed an earlier phased reopening of the sector, which sees international tourism to South Africa returning as soon as September 2020.

“We need to spread the word that South Africa is travel-ready and continue our efforts to lobby for an early return,” explained Ragunanan. “Keeping local leisure travel on the back burner, along with closed borders for an extended period will have significant effects on the industry as well as the country’s economy," she added.

According to the TBCSA, it is estimated that over 40,000 jobs have been affected. Aside from the economic factors, Ragunanan said travel kept people grounded, refreshed the soul and fed people's natural curiosity.