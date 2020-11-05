Get summer ready with IOL Travel's November 2020 magazine

It's been a loooonnnng year for everyone due to the pandemic. With Covid-19 restrictions easing and the weather getting warmer, travellers can now plan their summer holidays with peace of mind.

The options are endless. Perhaps somewhere where you can dip your toes in the ocean, sip mimosas with the view of vast mountains in front of you or lay on a floaty in an infinity pool located in a luxury villa?

Whatever it is, our November 2020 IOL Travel edition has you covered. We have everything you need to plan that perfect summer holiday. We kick things off with the best activities to try across the 9 provinces, whatever you into water sport, adventure or something more relaxing like watching the sunset.

The edition also focuses on safety measures you need to adhere to, the essentials you should pack and physical distancing rules. Yes, it’s still important to follow the latter.

Our cover star this month is the beautiful Bridget Marshall, who many will remember from season 2 of M-Net’s Bachelor SA. The travel agent shares her wonderful local and international travel experiences with us.