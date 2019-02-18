Emirates will launch a new daily service Dubai to Phnom Penh, via Bangkok, from June. Picture: Supplied.

Ever wanted to travel to Phnom Penh (PNH) but getting there was somewhat of a mission? Well, you are in luck. Emirates will launch a daily flight from June 1 that will allow travellers to get to Cambodia's capital city via Bangkok. The service from Dubai to Phnom Penh, via Bangkok, will provide passengers travelling between the capital cities of Cambodia and Thailand with more flight options. Travellers from both Southeast Asian nations will also enjoy access to Emirates’ global network, with enhanced connectivity to over 150 destinations in 86 countries and territories. The new service will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft. Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 8h45am local time, as EK370, and arrive in Bangkok at 6.15pm. The same flight will then depart Bangkok at 8pm, before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport at 9.25pm. On the return segment, flight EK371 will depart Phnom Penh at 11.20pm, and will arrive in Bangkok at 12.40am the following day. It will then set off to Dubai‎ at 2.25am.

Emirates has been serving Cambodia with its flights to Phnom Penh since July 2017, carrying over 100,000 passengers on the route to date. As Cambodia’s largest and most rapidly developing city, Phnom Penh contributes significantly to the country’s economic growth and continues to witness a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals. Trade links between the UAE, Cambodia and Thailand will also be supported with daily Emirates cargo services on the same route.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation & Aeropolitical Affairs, said they were pleased to enhance the services to these popular Southeast Asian destinations and offer more choices for travellers in Cambodia and Thailand. "Passengers will not only be linked directly through our daily service but will also have access to a host of domestic and regional routes from the two countries via Emirates’ codeshare partners Bangkok Airways, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Asia,” said Kazim.



