GetMyBoat rental app working to connect water lovers with the sea

Thalassophiles and mariners are in for a treat this summer as they can now book a yacht, boat, personal watercraft and fishing charters at the touch of a button with the “Airbnb of boats”. GetMyBoat is an online app that allows its users to book and rent a boat all around the world in places such as San Francisco, California, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and Richards Bay.

Boats sailing off the coast of Greece. Picture: Unsplash The app is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs and co-founders Sascha Mornell and Rafael Collado, who were out on the water and noticed all the boats sitting unused in dock slips at marinas. According to marketing manager Val Streif, the pair asked themselves, “How can more people gain access to great boating experiences for less?" “In 2013 and with the emergence of the sharing economy, Sascha and Rafael brought GetMyBoat to life,” said Streif.

The app, initially a a boat rental marketplace, has grown to offer every type of on-the-water experience from whale-watching tours and eco-kayaking trips to houseboat rentals and private sailing lessons. “Our goal is to help people of every age, background and budget to experience everything the water has to offer in a fun, safe way. We created a platform to connect people that are looking to get out on the water with charter boat businesses that need customers,” said Streif. Couple enjoy a day out in the sun at sea. Picture: Unsplash Streif said that app users have access to boats and experiences in more than 9 300 cities around the world.

“We have some spots that are dependent on the time of year and some that are hot year-round. In the US, we have cities like Miami, San Diego, Austin, Chicago, Seattle,” she said. She said their global hot spots include Mexico, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy – well, the entire Mediterranean – and the Caribbean. The app is downloadable on Google Play and the Apple App Store for renters and boat owners.

