File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Home Affairs has announced seven more countries that are now permitted visa-free travel to South Africa. This brings the total number of countries enjoying visa-free travel to South Africa to 75.



Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement when he tabled his department's budget in Parliament on Wednesday.





The latest visa-free countries are: Cuba

Ghana

New Zealand

Qatar

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Motsoaledi also announced that plans for a new online visa application system are well underway.





"The President has announced in the SONA in both February and June that we will accelerate the implementation of e-visa system.E-visa will make it easier for tourists to visit, and for companies to acquire employees with critical skills," Motsoaledi told the National Assembly.





"It will be an online application with a risk-based adjudication and issuance of your visa electronically as opposed to a hard copy. On receiving the electronic message by email, you just continue straight to your airport and head on to South Africa."





Delegates at the SATSA conference, which is currently underway at the Wild Coast Sun, have applauded the announcement.





IOL