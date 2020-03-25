Google will now update travellers on travel advisories and airline policies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Google will highlight active travel advisories for your destination, the company revealed. The company said that with the spread of covid-19, they saw more searches for travel-related information like travel advisories and trip cancellation policies. “We’re making some changes this week to help you find this information faster. “When you search on Google for information like flights, hotels, or things to do you’ll start seeing covid-19 related travel advisories or restrictions for your destination, with links to relevant information from your country’s travel authority when possible. This information will appear on the search results page, at the top of google.com/travel, and in Google Maps when you search for hotels,” the company said in a statement. Google also said that in response to the outbreak, many airlines have adjusted change fee and cancellation policies.

Travellers would be able to access all the information easily.

It revealed that if travellers are searching for on Google or on Google Flights, it will direct you to the Help Center article with more information on airline policies.

"These policies may change, so be sure to click through to the airline’s website for the latest information.

“We hope these resources help you stay safe and make the best decisions about travel plans. We'll continue to work on ways to help as the covid-19 situation evolves,” the website added.

Google said this month that it was to expand its covid-19 search experience.

“Now, as we continue to see people’s information needs expanding, we’re introducing a more comprehensive experience for covid-19 in Search, providing easy access to authoritative information from health authorities alongside new data and visualizations. This new format organises the search results page to help people easily navigate information and resources, and it will also make it possible to add more information over time as it becomes available,” the company revealed.



