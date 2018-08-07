New York City, also known as the Big Apple, is the chosen Lufthansa ‘City of the Month’ for August.

Few cities are celebrated in song quite as often as New York, the dream destination for those looking to make a brand-new start ­and make it in the place where dreams can come true. The typical optimism and dynamism of this cosmopolitan city attract many millions of visitors each year. New York is divided into five districts, with the famous Queens, Bronx and Staten Island among them. Being termed the ‘Big Apple’ due to its popularity in offering the best and biggest places and experiences, New York City is one of the USA’s most popular tourist destination. It is also a place a visitor will never forget. When it comes to entertainment, few cities offer the diversity and unforgettable experiences of the Big Apple. The iconic city, situated where the Hudson River meets the Atlantic Ocean, is jam-packed full of exciting attractions. Whether a visitor is looking for a romantic getaway, a cultural excursion, an extravagant shopping spree, or a place to party, they will find all that and more in New York.

Perhaps they just want to tick some of the world's most famous sights off their travel bucket list in one trip, or they’d like memorable pictures of themselves with the Statue of Liberty in the background - New York has visitors covered.

With a multitude of renowned landmarks such Central Park, One World Trade Centre, Wall Street, and Times Square just a short walk or subway ride apart, visitors will have no trouble filling their travel album. A trip to the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island is a must-see of course, and while you are there don't forget to visit the Empire State Building, it is worth the effort and gives a spectacular view of the city from above. After that, visitors can catch a walk through Central Park with its famous zoo and the Bethesda Terrace. Another attraction is the Highline Park, once an elevated railroad track that has been redesigned as a park situated high above the streets of New York.

For the arts and culture enthusiasts, New York is one big paradise. On the Museum Mile, part of 5th Avenue, you will find the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum and the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum within short walking distances of each other. Of course, you have to see a concert or opera while in New York – it will surely be a grand highlight of your visit. In the Avery Fisher Hall, you can enjoy the New York Symphony Orchestra, but most famous of all is, of course, the countless musicals that can be seen on and off Broadway. The choice is dazzling! Whether you are into jazz, blues, country, pop, or rock, the city has a lot to offer.

To get to know the city and its inhabitants better, attend a baseball game. Whether seeing the New York Mets in Citi Field in Queens or the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium, the special vibes at these events are a unique experience. For the foodies, here you get the legendary Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs.

* Lufthansa has a daily flight from Johannesburg to New York and five weekly flights from Cape Town to New York; both via its Frankfurt hub.



