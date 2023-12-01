Hand baggage regulations will be rigorously enforced, says ACSA as festive season travel takes off

As the festive season approaches, which brings with it a substantial increase in passenger traffic, Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) has reminded passengers of hand baggage regulations. The regulations, applicable throughout ACSA’s entire airport network, aim to identify passengers with non-compliant items before reaching the security checkpoint.

Those passengers who do not comply will be directed back to check-in counters to transfer their baggage to check-in baggage. “ACSA commends the aviation industry, in particular BARSA and AASA, for their support in this initiative and wishes to notify travellers that, although the regulations are not new, they will be rigorously enforced by ACSA, its partners, and stakeholders,” said Laurene Less, Group Executive: Corporate Services at ACSA. The objective is not only to efficiently manage the surge in travellers but also to bolster efforts in combating criminal activities.

“From a passenger safety perspective, the hand baggage regulations aim to identify overweight luggage that could pose risks to both aircraft and passengers,” added Aaron Munetsi, CEO of Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA).