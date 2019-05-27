Thulisile Galelekile, the general manager for marketing at Tourism KwaZulu-Natal.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is capitalising on the province’s greatest asset this winter: its warm weather.

Thulisile Galelekile, the general manager for marketing at Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, said the province offers exceptional weather all year long.

“We are selling Durban to tourism agents on the basis of good weather. It allows us an opportunity to attract both local and international guests into a place where they can relax and explore,” she said.

Galelekile said the organisation will use airline publications, print and online media, and will work with Expedia.com to showcase KwaZulu-Natal. They will continue business to business engagements with key tour operators globally. Travelling on a budget

Galelekile believes the province makes for an affordable break that offers everything from the beach, bush and sunshine. The organisation reached out to key service providers, including hotel and airlines, to offer discounts for travellers over the winter period. The discounts will be available under the Do KZN web portal on their website.For those who want to plan an itinerary, the KZN Travel Guide makes it effortless.

The app allows travellers to browse accommodations, entertainment and restaurant options.

Durban July mania

The Vodacom Durban July is one of the province's most anticipated events. Held on the first Saturday of July, the horseracing event draws thousands of travellers to the province.

“We are capitalising on the Durban July. We want people to not only attend the event but also explore the province,” said Galelekile

She said visitors should book a township tour.

“We are actively promoting township tourism. These experiences are rich in history and cultural diversity. Travellers can visit places like Inanda Route home to the Ohlange Institute, the place where the ANC’s first president John Dube founded the movement in the early 1900s. It was also the place where Nelson Mandela cast his vote, in remembrance of Dube’s sacrifices for freedom.

“Durban is the perfect location to visit other parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the South Coast and The Midlands,” she said.