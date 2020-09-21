Here’s the latest on international travel to and from SA as country waits for travel list

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani said that when travellers from low-risk countries visit South Africa from October 1, they won't need to be quarantined. She said: "It is good news during #TourismMonth2020, that we will open our borders from 1 Oct to international tourists. These tourists from low-risk countries will not have to quarantine on arrival in SA". South Africans itching to travel abroad after months of being in lockdown wait with bated breath to find out which countries they are allowed to visit. The international travel list is yet to be gazetted and will be announced before the country opens for international travel next month. However, it's very unlikely that destinations like the UK, the US, India and other high-risk destinations will be permitted to travel to the country just yet.

The list is believed to be compiled by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and the other ministers.

Speaking at a media conference this weekend, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma shared that all travellers from Africa and countries outside the African continent with low rate infections and transmission will resume travel to South Africa subject to health clearance certificates.

She said 18 land borders and three airports, OR Tambo International, King Shaka International and Cape Town International, will resume operation for international travel from October 1.

She said the 35 land borders currently closed will remain closed and all commercial seaports will be opened.

"We must emphasise that every flight, bus, cruise and train ride carry with them a risk of further transmission. Thus, we will implement further and strict protocols to limit the risk, " she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his keynote address to the nation last Wednesday that careful screening of international travellers at airports and border crossings is essential to prevent infected visitors from entering the country and contributing to the spread of the virus.

On arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure. All travellers will be screened on arrival.

Those presenting with symptoms will be required to have a Covid test. Where necessary, travellers will need to enter mandatory quarantine facilities at their own cost. Travellers will need to download the Covid Alert South Africa mobile app.