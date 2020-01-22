Here’s what to expect at the Cape Getaway Show









The Getaway Show is back with a 3-day travel experience in March. Picture: Melanie van Zyl. The Getaway Show is back with a 3-day travel experience like no other from March 6 to 8 2020 at the Sandringham Farm, Sandringham road Stellenbosch. Touted as the Western Cape’s biggest travel, outdoor and adventure event, it offers a host of interactive exhibits, activities and adventure, stunning destination exhibitions and tips and hacks to make your next travel trip memorable. This year, more than 100 exhibitors will showcase gadgets and gear to up your camping and 4X4 experiences, outdoor wear, caravans and motor homes, trailers, cars, accommodation, travel destinations, accessories, and more. Be sure to head to the Adventure Junction for those with a daring streak or tickle your taste buds at the Foodtopia food truck area. The Getaway Slow Lounge is for people who want to chill amid the hours of exploring while the Craft Market showcases local creative excellence.

If you are planning on bringing along the kids, there’s a children’s area to keep them occupied while you make your travel plans.

Besides the vast range of attractions, there are also prizes to be won.

“The not-to-be-missed Getaway Show is renowned as the place to be inspired, entertained, wowed, and informed, with experts and exhibitors alike at the ready to advise and share knowledge and experience – and encourage your next big getaway step,” a press release revealed.

Show starts on Friday (March 6) from 12 to 6 pm, Saturday (March 7) from 9 am to 6 pm, and Sunday (March 8) from 9 am to 4 pm. For further informaton, visit here.