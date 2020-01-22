The Getaway Show is back with a 3-day travel experience like no other from March 6 to 8 2020 at the Sandringham Farm, Sandringham road Stellenbosch.
Touted as the Western Cape’s biggest travel, outdoor and adventure event, it offers a host of interactive exhibits, activities and adventure, stunning destination exhibitions and tips and hacks to make your next travel trip memorable.
This year, more than 100 exhibitors will showcase gadgets and gear to up your camping and 4X4 experiences, outdoor wear, caravans and motor homes, trailers, cars, accommodation, travel destinations, accessories, and more.
Be sure to head to the Adventure Junction for those with a daring streak or tickle your taste buds at the Foodtopia food truck area.
The Getaway Slow Lounge is for people who want to chill amid the hours of exploring while the Craft Market showcases local creative excellence.