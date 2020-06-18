Here's what you need to know before you go on a self-drive to the Kruger National Park

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The management of Kruger National Park (KNP) wants locals going on self-drives to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols outlined by the government. KNP said maintaining social distancing is critical for self-drive excursions. South African National Parks, including KNP, officially opened on June 8 after the country moved to level 3 lockdown. So far, many locals have enjoyed its day offerings, some even spotting some of the Big 5 animals. Managing Executive of the KNP Gareth Coleman said the organisation entered unchartered waters with Covid-19. He said the park was doing everything to ensure that health protocols were met. “It's important for us to orientate our colleagues at the front line on the Health Protocols around the virus so they could assist and safeguard our visitors and employees. The issue of PPE’s, training and the recording of personal details of visitors went as envisaged, and we are grateful for the massive cooperation from our clients,” said Coleman. KNP said that travellers need to maintain at least a 2-meter distance from each other at all times.

The day visitors in a vehicle must be from the same household, as limitations on vehicle capacity and the number of occupants will be enforced at the gates.

"The restriction is that occupants may not exceed more than 70% of capacity. We request visitors to adhere to avoid being turned away at the gate," said Coleman.

Guests will also need to book in advance via phone or online to assist in planning as strict quota management will apply. Book visitors will need to arrive during three-time slots, between 6 am to 8 am, 8 am to 10 am, 10 am and onwards.

Coleman highlighted procedures for the amenities: “Only ablutions can be used at the picnic spots. No braaing is allowed. The restaurants and park shops will be open for takeaways only. The quota system will be in place at all gates to ensure compliance in terms of numbers inside the park, and to enhance visitor experience”; concluded Coleman.







