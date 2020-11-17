Here's what you need to know if you’ve booked a Comair flight before lockdown
Have you book a Comair flight ticket before lockdown and not sure what to do?
We asked Comair what travellers who booked a flight with the company should know, and this is what the company revealed:
- Customers who booked before May 5, 2020 for travel during December and whose flights are affected by the new schedule will be contacted and re-accommodated on other flights.
- Customers with unused bookings for departures between March 14 and November 30, 2020, on kulua.com, some British Airways reservations starting with the digits 161, and who did not elect to become creditors will be able to use the value of the ticket for future travel.
- The value of these tickets will be allocated to a kulula travel bank account that can be used to pay in part or in full for a future flight booking on kulula.com, from January 11 until November 30, 2021.
- Existing holders of a travel bank account can e-mail [email protected] and provide their unique kulula ID, ticket number or booking reference or flight details. Their account will then be credited with the value of the unused ticket. Both British Airways and kulula.com customers who don’t have a Travel bank account can create a kulula ID on the kulula.com website and then follow the same process.
- Eligible customers are urged to provide the information on unused tickets as soon as possible as the volumes and operational constraints mean it could take up to 8 weeks for the value to reflect in their travel bank accounts.
- Customers are encouraged to email information on unused reservations to [email protected]
- Customers who have previously elected to become creditors now have the opportunity to change their election to retain the value of their tickets. They can email [email protected] and provide their booking reference or ticket number.