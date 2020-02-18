Flight Centre Travel Group’s Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), has announced it will reinstate cover to South African Airways (SAA) under their Travel Supplier Insolvency cover, effective immediately.
Flight Centre said in a letter to clients dated November 28 stated that its preferred travel insurance provider and their underwriters were no longer willing to cover SAA under their Travel Supplier Insolvency benefit "due to doubts concerning to long-term viability of the airline".
The travel company said in a letter at the time: “In light of the above developments and continuing concerns regarding SAA, Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has made a decision to no longer sell SAA, until such time as we have obtained certainty in the market.”
However, the company reviewed its position and decided to lift its stop-sell on SAA.
Flight Centre Travel Group managing director for the Middle East and Africa, Andrew Stark said: “In light of the above development, Flight Centre Travel Group has reviewed its position stated on 28 November 2019, and has decided to lift its ‘stop-sale’ on SAA.