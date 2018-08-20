The Hilton Garden Inn is adding two new hotels. Picture: Supplied

Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton’s global, upscale brand of hotels, has opened 10 new properties in travel-friendly destinations, including firsts for the brand in France and Zambia. The latest openings, across four different countries, continue the brand’s rapid global growth in popular markets, such as Bordeaux – France’s highly sought-after wine-growing region and the top city in the World1 to visit in 2017.

Each new property will focus on providing ‘simple things on another level,’ such as bright interior designs, region-specific hotel prototypes, and on-trend food and beverage choices, reflective of the local area.

New Hotel Highlights Include:

The brand’s inaugural hotel in France - Hilton Garden Inn Bordeaux Centre - is a chic and modern facility ideally located along the Garonne River, in between the Quai de Paludate and the Boulevard des Frères Moga.

Near the Bordeaux main train station, and close to the city centre, the hotel affords guests easy access to such iconic attractions as Place de la Bourse, Opéra National, Cité du Vin and Bordeaux Métropole Aréna.

For Zambia, the brand's newest property - called the Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka - is located in the capital city’s centre in an iconic 20-story high rise, just a short walk to multiple corporate offices, restaurants, shops and offices.

Guests can enjoy a large outdoor pool, 24//7 access to the state-of-the-art fitness centre and a spacious restaurant and bar featuring multiple lounge seating areas.

In terms of the hotels around the world that are getting upgrades, Hilton did announce on their website that hotels in Germany and the United States of America would be receiving additional features.

The Hilton Garden Inn Munich City West hotel in Germany is next to Donnersbergerbrücke station, putting guests in close proximity to the city’s most popular attractions – including the beautiful architecture, shops and restaurants of Marienplatz, Old Town, Central Square and Theresienwiese, site of the world-famous Oktoberfest.

The contemporary high-rise hotel in McCormick Square in the state of Illinois, USA, is part of Hilton’s first ever tri-branded property that also features Hampton by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Connected to McCormick Place, North America’s largest convention centre, by a sky-bridge next to the new Wintrust Arena, the hotel is just two blocks from the Green Line ‘L’ Stop for easy access to Chicago’s top attractions – including Millennium Park, Navy Pier and Michigan Avenue.

Guests may unwind in a relaxing social setting, enjoying handcrafted cocktails, varietal wines and craft beers, trendy small plates, dinner entrees and shareable desserts. The Shop, a 24-hour, grab-and-go retail space, provides a mix of healthy, indulgent and locally-sourced fresh foods.

Supplied