Hit the road with your soundtrack to summer

South Africa summer has officially commenced, and with it brings lazy beach trips, watersports and outdoor activities. But, with Covid-19 restrictions, things may be a little different. That is why Spotify is giving listeners a summer experience from the comfort of their own home. Enter Wish You Were Here, a fun immersive experience that will transport users, digitally, to other summer locations. The company said Wish You Were Here offer listeners the opportunity to enjoy some of this year’s favourite tracks overlaid with captivating sounds often associated with summer including crashing coastal waves, a sizzling barbeque, a pool party and more. Summer tracks to choose from in the experience include: Billboard Top 100 hit “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles and summer sizzler “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

A summer playlist would not be complete without the inclusion of local hits that South African’s have enjoyed over the past few months.

Spotify’s AmaPiano Grooves playlist continues to dominate as does Master KG’s global hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode – which after the phenomenal worldwide success it has enjoyed this year has surely secured Master KG a spot on summer 2020 playlists.

Local digital creator Thulane Hadebe says some of the new releases that will top his summer playlist on Spotify includes Sam Smith and Ariana Grande’s albums - Love Goes and Positions.

“I have really been enjoying these right now and Rain on Me is one of my favourite tracks from Ariana Grande right now. These will definitely be on my summer playlist,” said Hadebe.

Hit play now.