Hollard launches new coronavirus travel cover

Hollard Travel Insurance launched a new product to help travellers deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

The product, named Covid-19, launched this week. It adds several Covid-19-related elements to Hollard Travel Insurance’s existing cover.

Hollard said in a press statement that Covid-19’s spread presented the travel industry with an unprecedented global challenge.

Hollard Travel Insurance continues to monitor advice and guidelines set out by relevant health authorities. Oojah Travel Protection Managing Director, Uriah Jansen, said that travel insurance needed to adapt to an ever-changing environment.

"Containing the spread of unnecessary panic is as important as stopping the virus itself. We want to deliver peace of mind to all our travellers with the new product," said Jansen.