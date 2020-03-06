Hollard launches new coronavirus travel cover
Hollard Travel Insurance launched a new product to help travellers deal with the impact of the coronavirus.
The product, named Covid-19, launched this week. It adds several Covid-19-related elements to Hollard Travel Insurance’s existing cover.
Hollard said in a press statement that Covid-19’s spread presented the travel industry with an unprecedented global challenge.
Hollard Travel Insurance continues to monitor advice and guidelines set out by relevant health authorities. Oojah Travel Protection Managing Director, Uriah Jansen, said that travel insurance needed to adapt to an ever-changing environment.
"Containing the spread of unnecessary panic is as important as stopping the virus itself. We want to deliver peace of mind to all our travellers with the new product," said Jansen.
In developing the Covid-19 product, Hollard Travel Insurance consulted with experts.
Here are some of the benefits:
- Reimbursement for proactive testing for Covid-19, irrespective of whether there is a manifestation of symptoms or not.
- Cancellation cover has been expanded to include cover specifically for:
- Cancellation or curtailment if a city listed in your itinerary has been isolated by state authorities due to the disease
- Cancelled flights. A number of airlines have cancelled flights. The policy will reimburse non-refundable accommodation costs due to the cancellation of flights.
- Event cancellation. A number of large global events have been cancelled in the last few days, and if an event you have booked travel for has been cancelled, they will reimburse you for non-refundable flights and accommodation but excludes the cost of your visa
- If your flight has been delayed due to a medical emergency on board, they will reimburse additional expenses incurred during the delay for the purchase of food, drinks and accommodation.
- Repatriation to South Africa. If at any time you want to return to South Africa earlier than booked due to the threat of Covid-19 being reasonably present in your destination or transit city, they will reimburse the penalties/fees to change your airline ticket.