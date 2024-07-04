HollywoodBets Durban July gives R670 million boost to eThekwini GDP

It’s time for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, when the premier horse race of the year takes place on the first Saturday of July. The Hollywoodbets Durban July is a major event on the KZN calendar and a drawcard that brings people from across South Africa and beyond to Durban. It is an event that has a huge economic impact on the city.

According to the Economic Development and Planning Committee in eThekwini Municipality, this year Durban expects about 45,000 visitors for the main event at Greyville Racecourse in Durban and 20,000 visitors to attend the side events. The direct spend estimated at the main event is expected to be R271 million, with a total of R670 million contribution to the eThekwini GDP. The total number of jobs created around the Durban July is estimated to be 5,000. The expected accommodation occupancy rate is 78%.

Celebrities are no stranger to the prestigious event, and this year businesswoman Nonku Williams from ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ fame, will be hosting her own marquee at the event. An entry-level Palm Paradise Package package deal for her marquee experience is R3,500, with prices increasing to R6,500 for the Lagoon Lounge Package. Williams says attendees can look forward to golden palm trees, island-style entertainment, private cigar lounges and signature wine tastings at her own A2B Winery Marquee.

Winter season events hosted in Durban bring much-needed economic spin-offs, especially for the local tourism and hospitality sectors. The total direct impact on the city’s economy projected for 2024 winter season is around R2.7 billion. This will contribute approximately R6.6 billion to the City’s GDP, creating 11,900 employment opportunities. Last year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July saw The Greyville Racecourse packed to capacity with more than 50,000 spectators.

Former mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said afterwards that 1,500 jobs were created through the event, which was expected to contribute about R130 million to the municipality’s GDP. Direct spend from the event was R431 million, with hotel occupancy reaching over 85% occupancy rates. Businesses across various sectors, including the informal economy, experienced a boost. Other sectors that benefited were fashion and textile, transportation, hair and beauty, and those selling fast food takeaways.