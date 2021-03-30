Home Affairs extends validity of foreigners’ visas that expired during lockdown

PRETORIA – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has issued directives extending the validity of foreigners’ visas which expired during South Africa’s lockdown imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The home affairs department has extended to June 30 the validity of legally issued short-term permits which were originally valid for not longer than 90 days, such as tourist visas, and expired during the lockdown, the department’s spokesman Siya Qoza said.

“The validity of longer-term temporary visas (issued for three months to three years) is until July 31, 2021.The directions extend the initial validity period extension of March 31, 2021. This means that visas that were lawfully issued and expired during the period of the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of June 2021 and 31 July 2021,” said Qoza.

“Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until the expiry of their applicable extension. Those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within this period can depart without being declared undesirable persons.”

The extension does not apply to people who entered South Africa from March 15.