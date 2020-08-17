Hong Kong airline to half single-use plastic footprint by 2022

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Cathay Pacific Group has released its 2019 Sustainable Development Report, which reveals the airline's move towards greener aviation. The report provides a comprehensive overview of Cathay Pacific’s and its subsidiaries’ approach to and performance in the areas of environmental, social and governance. Cathay Pacific aims to reduce single-use plastic footprint by 50 percent by the end of 2022, removing nearly 200 million pieces of single-use plastic from our operations annually. In its bid to fight climate change, the airline has introduced new efficiency initiatives, added six new, more fuel-efficient Airbus A350s to its fleet, and scaled up climate change risk and mitigation planning. It revealed that since 1998, the efforts have yielded a 27 percent cumulative improvement in fuel efficiency.

Community focus is equally important for the airline. Its new Cathay ChangeMakers initiative and the longstanding I Can Fly programme supports community development.

In his message in the report, Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang wrote: “At the time of preparing this report, a public health emergency has rocked the global economy. It feels more important than ever to foster positivity, to protect our people, to strengthen our communities and to confront the major challenges we face. We are very determined to play our part in this hugely important undertaking; one which requires us to be financially successful but in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Our commitment to developing sustainably with transparency and accountability is undiminished.”

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific implemented a number of measures to safeguard the wellbeing of its passengers and crew during the pandemic. One of them was the implementation of a face covering mask requirement on board for all passengers from May 15.