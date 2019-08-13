Travellers wait at the check-in counters in the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. Picture: AP

Hong Kong's airport has cancelled all remaining departing flights for the second day after protesters took over the terminals. The airport authority has announced that check-in services for departing flights were suspended as of 4.30pm.

Other departing flights that have completed the process will continue to operate.

Authorities said they did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were already cancelled.

Local law enforcement has advised the public not to come to the airport.

Some flights were able to depart and land earlier on Tuesday, a day after more than 200 flights were cancelled.

On Monday South African Airways (SAA) suspended air operations to and from Hong Kong after the airline received notification of the protest action.

The airline has yet to confirm whether it has cancelled flights for a second day, in line with what other airlines have done.

The airport's arrival and departure halls were blocked by thousands of protesters who were gathered in the airport for the fifth consecutive day.

They are calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

There are several media reports that the situation at Hong Kong International is unpredictable and volatile. People already at the airport have told news agencies that scuffles broke out on Tuesday as some protesters physically blocked and pushed back against those travellers attempting to pass from the departure level.

People were reportedly trying to get through to security and immigration check points.

Over 120 airlines use Hong Kong Airport, which handles an estimated 75 million passengers annually.

Associated Press