Hope on the horizon for SAA as airline set to resume operations by August

There may be hope on the horizon for South African Airways (SAA). SAA, which came out of business rescue in April, have submitted compliance documentation to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said once the documentation was evaluated and passed, SAA will be cleared to restart operating under a renewed license. "We are hoping this process will be completed in a week or two," he said. The airline seems to have it all planned out; they want to resume with cargo flights before introducing a full passenger service.

"Running parallel to this process has been a mandatory retraining program for pilots which has now been completed. The government’s decision to revert to a level 3 Covid-19 lockdown has made the process of flight resumption easier. "At this time, we are meeting with all our key role players, putting into place final touch-ups and I’m hoping we can make an announcement on the passenger front within the coming weeks," he said. Kgokolo said that a Section 189 consultation process has started for SAA Technical and Air Chefs.

But, he remained adamant that safety will not in any way be compromised. "The due diligence process, for SAA’s SEP, runs concurrently with SAA’s process of taking to the skies again, as we are working on a business model that seek to grow the airline and the economy," he added in the statement. Mango