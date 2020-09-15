Hotel bed giving you problems? Personalise your mattress comfort with a click of a button

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Besides exploring a new destination, travellers want to get a good night's sleep at a hotel. But, often beds at hotels does not have the desired outcome. Swedish company YouBed thinks they have an answer to travellers' worry. They introduced a bed innovation providing personalised mattress comfort. Together with Business Sweden, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, YouBed is taking its one-bed-fits-all innovation to hotel chains worldwide. The Swedish company YouBed has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort, simply by using a remote.

This one-bed-fits-all solution will be available globally through a unique sleep concept that is believed to be game-changer for the hotel industry, enabling hotels to finally offer what every guest deserves: the guarantee of a comfortable hotel bed and the best conditions for a good night’s sleep.

Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed, said personalised sleep comfort is the missing link that will finally allow hotels to reach their full potential.

"We hope that many will see this as a great opportunity to upgrade their hotel’s offering and competitiveness. I wouldn’t be surprised if our innovation creates a paradigm shift within the hotel industry, and it is our responsibility to support this development in the best way possible. We have therefore spent years proving the sleep concept, while also creating the infrastructure and capacity to support an expected global demand," he said.

YouBed is currently available at all Mövenpick Hotels in Europe, as well as in the Scandinavian First Hotels and Scandic Hotels.

The YouBed sleep concept is initially only available for corporate brand introductions that include every hotel within the chain.