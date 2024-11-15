Hotel group invites young South Africans to gain hospitality skills its through programme

As part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment, Marriott International is calling for applications for its Accelerate Programme 2025. Currently, youth unemployment stands at over 45% in the country, and the hotel group stated that it’s long-standing initiative is designed to provide young South Africans aged 18 to 22 with essential skills, formal academic training, and experience to pursue careers in the hospitality industry.

According to the hotel group, upon completion of the programme, graduates must commit to at least one year of employment with the company, which helps them secure suitable permanent positions. Benjamin Memani, Marriott International's Area Director of Human Resources for Sub-Saharan Africa said youth unemployment is one of the most pressing challenges the country faces. “Through the Accelerate Programme, we are empowering young South Africans with career-ready skills and strengthening the local talent pipeline within the hospitality sector,” he said.

The programme kicks off with a one-year Orientation phase, where participants gain hands-on experience working across various hotel departments or kitchen operations. This is followed by a three-year formal training programme that includes annual placements at different hotels within the Marriott hotel portfolio, where trainees rotate through departments to develop a well-rounded understanding of hotel operations. The hotel group said the programme is fully funded by the company and a significant aspect of the programme is the financial support it offers participants.

“Each trainee receives a monthly stipend, which helps offset living expenses during their training. This support has proven vital for many, as the hospitality sector often struggles to attract talent due to economic barriers,” said Memani. Since Marriott acquired Protea Hotels in 2014, over 1 200 individuals have benefited from the programme, with many graduates finding success within Marriott's extensive portfolio of hotels. One of the programmes’ alumni, Colin Naiker, who is Cluster General Manager at Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge in Cape Town, said the Accelerate Programme has been instrumental in shaping his career.