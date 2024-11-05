Hotel group teams up with Durban Tourism to attract more visitors

Southern Sun announced that it has partnered with Durban Tourism as part of efforts to rekindle tourism in the city. The announcement comes ahead of the festive season as the city prepares to welcome over 1.3 million visitors during this period.

The city had previously revealed that it was expecting a bustling summer season with a forecasted occupancy rate of 65% from December to February, with 80% expected in December alone. According to the hotel group, the partnership reaffirms its long-term commitment to Durban. In September, eThekwini Municipality announced that Southern Sun will continue leasing beachfront properties, Elangeni and Maharani hotels, on Durban’s Golden Mile for the next 50 years.

With the partnership, the hotel group said it was continuing its investment in the region through a summer holiday activation aimed at revitalising tourism and positioning Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination. “This collaboration highlights the dedication of both Southern Sun and Durban Tourism to promoting South Africa’s beloved coastal destination, aiming to rekindle excitement for the region’s rich diversity and vibrant attractions,” said the hotel group. Southern Sun also said that with its beautiful beaches, vibrant energy, many historical sights, family-friendly activities and an array of accommodations within the region, Durban has so much to offer both local and international holidaymakers.

Samantha Croft, Southern Sun’s Durban Region Operations Director, said the hotel group’s legacy in the Durban region spans over five decades, and it’s a heritage we hold with pride. “We remain fully committed to the growth and success of this beautiful region,” said Croft. Also commenting on the partnership, Deputy Head of Durban Tourism, Winile Mntungwa said that their long-standing partnership with Southern Sun is built on a shared goal, which is promoting Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination.