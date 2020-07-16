Hotel group to strip out single-use plastic from guest rooms with new bathroom range

The City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) and The Bespoke Amenities Company (TBAC), will launch an all-new range of bathroom amenities that will strip out single-use plastic from guest bedrooms. These will be available across all five hotel brands, including Fairview Hotel (Kenya), Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge. The move is described as the first for a South African hotel group. The new guest amenities range includes a hair and beauty Zero Bar, a hand bar, and body cream. The use of these items will reduce the use of plastic significantly, the hotel group said in a statement. All products will be inside recyclable packaging, and would not pose any threat to rivers, oceans and landfills. The Zero bars also reduce the carbon footprint of the supply chain, as previously the liquid products meant trucking water around the country. Other products available include a shaving kit, dental kit and a vanity kit.

Guests will be encouraged to take their amenities home with them and a Zero Bar “Bar Saver” may be purchased at reception if needed. Just think, no more liquids to declare at airline check-in counters and reduced weight of hand luggage! Andrea Anderson, general manager: operations at CLHG, said the hotel group was excited to take this huge step in sustainability to benefit the planet.

"We are the first hotel group in the country to go this particular route. The new bathroom amenities range leapfrogs over alternative solutions, such as dispensing systems, and reflects the latest thinking in sustainability. It also adds a bold, fun and fresh element to the guests in -room experience. This is just one of several sustainability initiatives that CLHG is involved in. We invite guests to come on this journey with us," he said.

He said the collaboration to launch a range of environmentally-friendly guest amenities meant less plastic on bathroom countertops and beaches.