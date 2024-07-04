Hotel occupancy rates soar for HollywoodBets Durban July Weekend

The HollywoodBets Durban July, one of South Africa’s premier horse racing events, is set to significantly boost the hospitality industry in Durban this weekend. This annual gathering attracts thousands of visitors, filling local hotels and resorts to capacity and creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the city.

FEDHASA members report full bookings in Durban and Umhlanga hotels for both Friday and Saturday nights. Guests are coming from across the country, leading to a substantial increase in overall occupancy rates. Brett Tungay, FEDHASA East Coast Chairperson said that the influx of visitors is a welcome relief for the region, which has lagged behind other areas in terms of occupancy rate recovery.

The economic impact of the HollywoodBets Durban July extends far beyond the hospitality sector. City officials project nearly 271 million rand in direct spending and a 670 million rand contribution to eThekwini’s GDP. Additionally, the event is expected to create an estimated 5,000 temporary jobs, further highlighting its significance to the local economy. Tungay says that FEDHASA underscores the importance of the hospitality and tourism sectors in addressing South Africa’s unemployment challenges. Events like the Durban July have the potential to catalyse local community empowerment and drive economic growth, benefiting various sectors within the extensive tourism value chain. The HollywoodBets Durban July is crucial to the region’s tourism landscape, drawing visitors from across South Africa and beyond. This weekend's influx of tourists is expected to provide a much-needed boost for the province.